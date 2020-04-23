Comments
Just an isolated shower this morning, otherwise a pretty quiet day. Highs will be well below normal again in the low 50s.
Rain fills in tonight after 9/10pm with pockets of moderate to heavy rain into the overnight hours, particularly S&E. Periods of rain and drizzle are expected through the day on Friday with the rain wrapping up tomorrow evening.
When all is said and done, we’re expecting about 1.0-1.5″ with potentially higher amounts S&E. Only minor localized flooding is expected at this time.
Saturday’s mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.