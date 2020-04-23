Coronavirus UpdateTri-State Developing 'Test And Trace' Program With Help Of Michael Bloomberg
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Jamaica, Queens.

Police said the suspect approached the girl near Henley Road and Kingston Place and pointed a gun at her.

He allegedly forced her behind a building and sexually assaulted her.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

