NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint.
The attack happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Jamaica, Queens.
Police said the suspect approached the girl near Henley Road and Kingston Place and pointed a gun at her.
🚨WANTED🚨 for A RAPE in the vicinity of Henley Road & Kingston Place. #JamaicaEstates #Queens @NYPD107pct on 04/18/2020 @ 9:00 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/utoaT94MNX
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 23, 2020
He allegedly forced her behind a building and sexually assaulted her.
She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.