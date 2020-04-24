



— It’s been a desperate search for a treatment for COVID-19 , we all want one, but medical experts are warning do not ingest disinfectants.

This, after President Donald Trump’s comments, which he says were simply sarcasm.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Since the beginning of the pandemic, disinfectants have been flying off store shelves to help kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

But now, companies like the manufacturer of Lysol are warning: “Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

This comes after the president said, “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection?”

The idea was tossed out during Thursday’s White House briefing in a discussion on ways to kill the virus. The president suggested scientists look into disinfectants as a treatment, a way to internally cleanse the body.

But on Friday, Trump said he was only kidding.

“I was asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic, question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside,” he said.

It certainly has people talking. The hashtag #DontDrinkBleach was trending on Twitter.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

“These are chemicals you wouldn’t, you would not, ingest,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, the New York State Health Commissioner.

“I think it’s important for us to be very clear with New Yorkers that disinfectants are not intended for ingestion and they can cause great harm,” said New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.

“You may have experience swelling of the tongue or lips or have burns to the esophagus,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

The surgeon general tweeted, “PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/medication to yourself or a loved one.”

A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/ medication to yourself or a loved one. Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what’s safe and effective. — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 24, 2020

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez puts it: You must be cautious and skeptical about what advice you listen to. Science and scientists will win out, but it may take a while.

While we wait, remember to always talk to your doctor first.