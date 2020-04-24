Comments
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is charged with price gouging and hoarding personal protective equipment, or PPE.
According to a criminal complaint, Amardeep Singh marketed PPE on social media.
Prosecutors say Singh also sold N95 masks, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer from his clothing store in Plainview.
Investigators say large supplies of PPE were also stored at a warehouse in Brentwood.
Singh is charged with violating the Defense Production Act.