Comments
(CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants selected Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas with their first round pick on Thursday night. While the selection was a bit of a surprise for some, the move made sense for a team looking to protect their franchise quarterback. But the pick itself didn’t generate nearly as much discussion as an image that drove home, even on a night when the NFL was hoping to provide an escape from the coronavirus crisis, just how ever present the dangers of the virus are.
(CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants selected Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas with their first round pick on Thursday night. While the selection was a bit of a surprise for some, the move made sense for a team looking to protect their franchise quarterback. But the pick itself didn’t generate nearly as much discussion as an image that drove home, even on a night when the NFL was hoping to provide an escape from the coronavirus crisis, just how ever present the dangers of the virus are.
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was seen wearing a protective mask in his home office during the draft and many wondered why. The 69-year-old explained the reasoning to ESPN.
“Well, I have a young IT fellow over here with me,” Gettleman said. “And we’re social distancing. Part of it is the mask. I’m fine.”
Gettleman was diagnosed with lymphoma two years ago and survived it going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy. As such, he is squarely in the demographic which has been affected the most by the virus during the pandemic.
While Gettleman says he is fine and feeling great, the extra precaution was a stark reminder of just how serious the current situation is.