



Earlier this week, President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the USNS Comfort was no longer needed in New York City.

But what about the Javits Center? The 2,500-bed facility has never been filled to capacity.

The field hospital started with 1,000 beds for non COVID-19 treatment and then the mission changed to take on patients infected by the virus. More beds were added for a total of 2,500.

“We’ve seen over 1,093 since we’ve been established,” said Colonel Kimberlee Aiello, commander of the 44th Medical Brigade, in an interview with CBS2’s Alice Gainer. “We currently have about 145 patients that are currently in our facility.”

Col. Aiello says at its peak nearly 500 beds were occupied at the Javits Center, but now they are seeing a leveling off.

When asked about criticism over the empty beds, Col. Aiello says the Javits Center is fitted to take on convalescent COVID-19 patients, people who are recovering from the virus.

“We do have what’s called an entrance criteria and the reason we have that is because we are here in a convention center,” said Aiello. “Personnel that are less critical, that come off the ventilators here to our facility allows the hospitals here in the city to increase their ICU capability.”

While most of the patients at the Javits Center have been discharged, but despite some of the patients seemingly on the road to recovery at the facility, up to five have died while there.

“Just like with anything, I could be talking with you now and within 45 minutes, you could require a ventilator. COVID-19 is a disease that very few people know a lot about,” Aiello said.

About five health care workers At Javits have tested positive, but Col. Aiello says it’s not clear where they contracted it since medical professionals have come from all over the country. She says that everyone remains committed to the mission.

“We hope we’ve brought a little bit of comfort as we work through this,” said Aiello.

Col. Aiello says the Javits Center will remain a field hospital until May 24. A Javits Center spokesman says all events scheduled to take place there from the middle of July and on on are still on the calendar.