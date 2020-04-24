Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s Supreme Court issued an order Friday resuming operations of some courts, and extending the deadline for other court activities.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s Supreme Court issued an order Friday resuming operations of some courts, and extending the deadline for other court activities.
Jury trials are now suspended until May 31. Also on hold until then: Landlord-tenant trials and grand juries.
Civil arbitration and marital settlement panels will resume April 27.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Municipal court sessions will resume on May 11 by video and phone, and if the parties consent, court sessions can resume on April 27.
Foreclosure motions received after March 1 will not be reviewed, and the suspension of evictions continues.
For more information, click here.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention