Expect on and off rain/drizzle today with the rain taping off late this afternoon. Temperatures will be well below normal again with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies clear up tonight. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s certainly the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. It will be 10+ degrees warmer than today with highs in the low 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday’s looking like another wet one with on and off rain through the day. It will be a bit cooler, too, with highs only around 50.

