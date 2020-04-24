Comments
Expect on and off rain/drizzle today with the rain taping off late this afternoon. Temperatures will be well below normal again with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
Skies clear up tonight. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s.
Tomorrow’s certainly the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. It will be 10+ degrees warmer than today with highs in the low 60s.
Sunday’s looking like another wet one with on and off rain through the day. It will be a bit cooler, too, with highs only around 50.