



– Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s push to increase testing for COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies led to an executive order announced Saturday to allow independent pharmacists to start diagnostic testing.

“We’re increasing the capacity of the labs, okay, so now our 300 labs are getting more equipment, more supplies they can do more tests,” he said. “Now we need more collection mechanisms, more places to collect the test data.”

An antibody test looks for very specific proteins that your immune system makes in response to an infection, whether it’s bacteria, flu, HIV or COVID-19 coronavirus.

A coronavirus antibody test looks in a drop of blood from a finger stick for the antibodies against that virus.

The governor’s goal is to increase such testing from 20,000 to 40,000 tests a day.

“There are 5,000 pharmacies in New York State,” said Cuomo. “Some of them have already been doing it, some of the larger national chains, but if your local drugstore can now become a collection site, people could go there.”

New York State is conducting antibody testing for health care workers in four New York City hospitals. Next week, Cuomo said transit workers and state and city police will also receive antibody testing.

Several large chain pharmacies are utilizing tests produced by Brooklyn-based Lenco Labs.

Lenco is one of around 100 companies offering antibody testing after the FDA announced there would be regulatory flexibility without its usual standard formal review because antibody tests have the potential to answer complex questions regarding when we can return to work.

The FDA is requiring all companies to validate their results to ensure it is accurate and reliable and provide those results to the FDA. The tests must be conducted in high-complexity laboratories including commercial facilities or public health labs.

Depending on which type of antibody the test looks for, it can tell if you have an ongoing infection or an infection that you’ve recovered from, and that’s key. If you had the infection and recovered, then you are likely immune to re-infection by the coronavirus and could be safe to return to work – but that’s an assumption.