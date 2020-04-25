Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We finally got back to normal after a few days of dreary and chilly weather! Temps were nice and mild this afternoon, but they will drop again tonight. Clouds will thicken up and well drop to the mid 40s overnight with a slight risk for a few drops.
Tomorrow will be significantly cooler, it’ll be breezy, and it’ll be wet. A storm system approaching from the southwest will bring periods of rain throughout the day, possibly heavy at times, along with gusty northeast winds… going to feel pretty dreary out there especially with temps only around 50 degrees.
Showers will linger into Monday with breezy and chilly conditions persisting before we clear and dry out for a beautiful, bright Tuesday.