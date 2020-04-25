Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was struck and killed by a vehicle in Queens on Saturday.
It happened around 6 p.m. on the northbound Cross Island Parkway near Bell Boulevard.
A source tells CBS2 the 34-year-old officer was riding a motorcycle, heading to work where he was assigned to the COVID-19 Response Team.
The officer was struck by a BMW that was allegedly speeding alongside a second vehicle.
The officer was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.
The second vehicle drove off after the crash. The driver of the BMW is in custody.
Police are searching for the second driver.