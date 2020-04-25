Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help identifying four men allegedly linked to a pattern of robberies in Queens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help identifying four men allegedly linked to a pattern of robberies in Queens.
The NYPD says the group is sought in connection to two crimes on April 4. In the first, a 59-year-old man was walking on 89th Street around 9 p.m. when four people came up behind him, pushed him down and one from the group punched him before stealing $40.
In the second case, police say around 9:20 p.m. a 35-year-old man in the 169th Street subway was assaulted and robbed of $40 and a cell phone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.