NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Radio City Rockettes are staying in step, even while they’re apart.
The Rockettes posted a video on social media showing dancers performing one of their big Christmas Spectacular numbers, “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” in their individual homes.
Like all of us, the Rockettes can’t get together, but even from home, they are staying sharp.
The dancers may not be on stage, but we’re told they are staying busy with weekly dance and fitness classes.