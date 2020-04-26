Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, Sunday’s weather was the complete opposite of Saturday’s. Breezy, chilly, and rainy conditions persisted through the day, and will continue through the night, with periods of light rain/drizzle and areas of fog.
Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Monday is expected to be another gloomy day with gray skies, chilly temps in the 40s, and occasional rain. Perhaps some breaks in the clouds are possible by late in the afternoon.
Tuesday is looking much better, with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and much milder temps in the lower and middle 60s.