LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some young people on Long Island are keeping their letter-writing skills sharp by thanking first responders.

Handwritten letters and drawings were delivered to the Levittown Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday.

Kids of all ages sent them in to say thank you as a part of the “Letters to our Heroes Campaign.” The idea was thought up by Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti, who said the response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve delivered about 4,000 letters so far and today I’m here at the Levittown Fire Department delivering to our firemen and firewomen all the cards received from Nassau and Suffolk county, thanking them for their bravery getting us through this pandemic,” Ferretti said.

“And here’s another one, this one’s a coloring. It really makes the members feel appreciated during a really difficult time for for us, for the community. This really goes a long way,” First Deputy Chief Michael Herold said.

Ferretti said he plans to continue the program to remind first responders they are serving a very grateful community. The youngest participant of the letter-writing campaign is just 2 years old.

