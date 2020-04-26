



The project was completed three months ahead of schedule, and six months sooner than the original proposal that would’ve completely shut the tunnel down.

The rehab project was completed under budget, saving $100 million, according to Cuomo.

L train service will resume on both tracks during overnights and weekends as of Monday.

Construction on the Canarsie tunnel began last April.

“While New Yorkers continue to cope with the devastating impact of COVID-19, the L train project completion is timely proof that when we are confronted with a challenge we can build back better and stronger – especially when we work together and think outside the box,” Cuomo said. “Everyone said we had to shut down the tunnel for 15 to 18 months, which was going to be a massive disruption for thousands of New Yorkers who rely on the L train. We challenged those who said there was no alternative solution and as a result today the MTA is delivering a more resilient tunnel with improved service that is ahead of schedule and under budget – all while averting a shutdown.”

“Even in the face of this unprecedented global health crisis, the MTA delivered this project safely, months ahead of schedule, well under budget and with no shutdown of service,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye.