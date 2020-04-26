



— In the massive mix of social media dance challenges and viral videos sits 16-year-old Alexis Loveras, a math wiz from the Bronx whose followers are really adding up.

Loveras, a junior with a 4.0 average at Harlem Prep High School, has quickly earned the title “TikTok Tutor.”

After friends encouraged him to post tips on algebra, geometry and chemistry on the video-sharing platform, he’s become a go-to source for students stuck in their homes, remote learning.

He now has more than 165,000 followers and more than 2.3 million likes on TikTok.

“I was, like, really shocked,” Alexis told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez. “Things that they probably forgot like before COVID-19, this is like a refresher of what I’m, like, giving them out. It’s really cool because they understand it even better the way I’m explaining it to them.”

Some followers commented, “How did you explain it better than my teacher?” and “You explain 1000x better than my math teacher!!!”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Alexis is adding Google Classrooms to enhance his TikTok tutorials, and he now has new friends from all around the globe.

“It reached places like United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore,” he said.

His parents are blown away by the response.

“I’m excited about this. I know he can do this and more. I’m so proud that he helped a lot of people,” mother Likmilian Hiciano said.

“You’re not getting paid for this, so what drives you to want to help other kids?” CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez asked.

“The knowledge I have, like I want to share it to other people,” Alexis said.

Who wouldn’t “like” that?