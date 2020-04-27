



Now that the 2020 NFL Draft has wrapped up, the eyes of the league turn to the rest of the offseason and what it will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, all training facilities are closed, but teams have begun to have virtual meetings with players allowing for the New York Jets to have daily two hour meetings for position players. The Jets head coach, Adam Gase, told CBS2’s Otis Livingston that he’s just excited to see his players again.

“I haven’t seen them in a long time. To be able to talk to some of these guys and see the defensive guys. It does, it feels like it’s been long time since I’ve seen these guys,” said Gase. “We haven’t had that opportunity this year.”

A player that everyone has their eye on is third-year quarterback Sam Darnold. After a solid rookie debut, Darnold missed three games last season due to mononucleosis. But, he did appear to take another step forward in his development improving his completion percentage, passing yards and touchdown totals while cutting down on his interception rate in 2019.

That improvement came despite an offensive line that was one of the league’s worst, allowing 52 sacks and 106 quarterback hits. General manager Joe Douglas focused on improving the line this offseason and Gase says he feels like the team is heading in the right direction.

“Moving in the right direction,” said Gase. “It’s hard for me to talk about these mythical steps that everybody’s talking about. All I know is we need to find ways to win games and put ourselves in position to where we can make the tournament, that’s what the goal is.“

While the team has begun its virtual workouts, there was one noticeable name absent from the first day: safety Jamal Adams. The organization is expected to pick up the fifth year option on Adams’ rookie contract, but the 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 first team All-Pro wants to discuss a contract extension. That situation will be one to watch moving forward.

Speaking of things to watch, second year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams posted a video of himself pushing a Jeep up and down a hill showing off his workout regimen.

When they said 'use things around your house' for your workouts, pretty sure they meant cans of soup or something… 😂@nyjets defensive end Quinnen Williams is a BEAST 😱 #OneHomeTeam 🎥: @QuinnenWilliams pic.twitter.com/Aul7pXVYmw — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 27, 2020

Following a rookie season in which he had 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, Jets fans will be expecting more of the 2018 first round pick this season.