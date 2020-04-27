



Plans to reopen some businesses in New York and New Jersey are starting to take shape.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his phased-in reopening Sunday, and Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to reveal his later today.

Our #COVID19 response has been guided by the simple truth that public health creates economic health. The road back will be driven by data, science, and common sense. Join me tomorrow at 12:00 PM as we unveil our roadmap for responsibly reopening New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/2j2hgR1Qc3 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 26, 2020

Parks across Jersey City have been closed for weeks, but five major parks will reopen today. City officials reserve the right to limit entry if overcrowding becomes an issue, and residents must maintain a proper social distance.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, this could be the beginning of getting things back to status quo.

“How do we build back better,” Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo said May 15, when New York State on Pause expires, construction and certain manufacturing jobs may re-start, likely in upstate communities before downstate. There would be a monitoring period to make sure it does no harm.

“Two weeks, that’s according to the experts, the incubation period of the virus,” the governor said. “So you can actually see if you had an effect where you increase the rate of infection.”

He said in phase 2, some schools could reopen, perhaps allowing for summer school, but it’s still too early to know.

Cuomo said reopening retail stores and potentially crowded forms of entertainment is trickier. He said those need to reinvent themselves.

“What sports can you make work economically, where you don’t have to sell a seat in the stadium or in the arena?” he said. “They have to be creative.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the formation of more than a dozen advisory councils to weigh in on the needs of businesses, religious life, education and more.

A new city task force on racial inclusion and equity will be lead by First Lady Chrilane McCray, along with Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson. Statistics released by City Hall show black and Latino communities are particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked why appoint his own wife, de Blasio pointed to her work with the Thrive NYC mental health initiative, which some have called ineffective.

“So I think what Chirlane has done over these last six years is take this issue, put it in the light, open up access for millions of people, and then continued to build out a structure that could focus on effective delivery and equity,” he said. “I think that’s exactly the kind of mindset needed for this task force.”

The budget for the task force is unclear, as is whether McCray will draw a salary.

Both New York leaders cautioned: Nothing is set in stone, not even plans for phase 1.

“The health care indicators have to give us that all clear so we can start that effort,” de Blasio said.

President Donald Trump is expected to host a video conference later today with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.