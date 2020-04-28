TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases increased by 2,887, and that the total number of cases has reached 113,856.
There were 6,476 hospitalized statewide, down about 1,000 from a week prior, Murphy said, including 1,809 in ICU. There were 488 new hospitalizations yesterday, with 419 discharges.
There were 402 new deaths, for a total of 6,442.
Murphy announced he was signing an executive order permitting municipalities to extend the grace period for property taxes due May 1 to June 1. Under existing law, they would only get a 10 day grace period – now it will be extended for a month.
Murphy announced the creation of the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission. The co-chairs are Merck Chairman and CEO Ken Frazier and Dr. Shirley Tilghman, president emerita of Princeton University. Other commission members include Dr. Ben Bernanke, Dr. Rich Besser, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Tony Coscia, Jessica Gonzalez, Dr. Jonathan Holloway, Lisa P. Jackson, Jeh Johnson, Charles Lowrey, Denise Morrison, Dr. William Rodgers, Neera Tanden, Rev. Dr. Regena Thomas and Richard Trumka.
“They will address core economic issues but also issues which directly impact economic health, notably public health workforce issues, transportation, and they will seek ways to sustain our recovery by maximizing future federal support, especially for our small business sector. However, their work will not just be on in the weeks and months ahead as we restart our economy over the short term. I’ve asked the commission to look at potential long term investments that will speed, our recovery and position our economy for overall success, while accounting for the incredible fiscal challenges we will face due to the impact of COVID-19 spread,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the Jersey 4 Jersey concert raised more than $5.9 million in an hour, and the total amount raised to date in the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund is $26.6 million. You can make a donation by clicking here.