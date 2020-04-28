



Nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic describe the experience as overwhelming, draining both physically and mentally.

But a fellow nurse hopes to change their perspective for at least a moment with a show of gratitude from strangers.

“It was such a great feeling to have somebody that you don’t even know acknowledge everything that you — I could cry right now — like everything that do,” said nurse Kim Maione Rissland.

“You’re gonna make me cry,” replied Michele Fariello, whose parents both had COVID-19 – her dad hospitalized for weeks.

Two strangers were brought to tears after social media brought them together: One a nurse, the other a grateful daughter.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke with the pair who met under the worst of circumstances.

“For a non-emotional man to get emotional talking about the nurses that were helping him, you just, you felt how much they need to be recognized,” said Rissland.

That reason is why Fariello joined the Facebook group Adopt-a-Nurse Suffolk County, Long Island, where volunteers sign up to craft crazy awesome gift baskets for nurses on the front lines and deliver them.

A nurse with less than a year of experience founded Adopt-A-Nurse Suffolk County, Long Island. Her goal was to spread light in these dark times.

“It just inspires me to keep going everyday with a smile on my face to work, and then when I get home, I match nurses for a couple of hours, go to sleep and go back,” said founder Kristen Hansen.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Hansen started the Facebook group at the end of March, and already volunteers have adopted more than 300 nurses.

“The members of the community have just floored me with how generous they are, how supportive they are, how much love they have to give,” said Hansen.

“I couldn’t believe how much effort she put into it and time and thought and care,” said 14-year veteran nurse Elizabeth McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, still recovering from the virus, says she started crying when she got a basket.

“It definitely makes you want to go back and fight the fight,” she said.

Small gestures of gratitude changing lives on Long Island are proving again one person can truly make a big difference.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Nurse Facebook group on Long Island, CLICK HERE.