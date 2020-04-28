



Tonight, that includes an emergency room nurse who fought to save others battling the disease, and a father from Haiti who did all he could to give his family a better life.

Albaner Cherenfant

Albaner Decius Cherenfant was born in Haiti and worked in civil engineering. He moved to the United States and settled in Brooklyn where he worked with Access-A-Ride transporting people with disabilities and health problems. He met the love of his life Francina and was married for 50 years. They raised three sons: Carl, Landrey and Smith, and adored their 8 grandchildren.

Cherenfant died from COVID-19 on April 12th, Easter Sunday. It was his favorite holiday. He was 73.

Cherenfant loved soccer, Haitian politics and worked incredibly hard to support his family. He always stressed education, and taught them failure was not an option. He realized his dream of seeing his children successful in life.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Maria Guia Cabillon

Maria Guia Cabillon saved countless lives as head nurse at Kings County Hospital’s emergency room. She also worked at New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn. She was 5 feet tall, but feisty, and you could hear her strong voice everywhere long before you saw her.

Everyone called her Mama Guia. She ran a tight ship, but was friends with everyone and considered them her children. She grew up in the Philippines, got married and had 4 daughters, but came to the U.S. alone to earn money to send home to her family. She was able to visit them once a year.

They lost her to COVID-19 on April 26th. All 4 daughters became nurses, and say they had the perfect mother who taught them to save lives and always think about others first.

We pay tribute to two strong parents who sacrificed so much for the love of their families.