



Many New Yorkers have taken self-isolation seriously, especially those at higher risk of getting the coronavirus

So they’ve had to rely on others to do the essentials, like grocery shopping.

“People are afraid, people are scared, they don’t want to go out, and that’s where we come in,” said Lauren Negron, of the Bronx.

Negron starts her day by getting on the train and heading downtown to the Financial District. There, she gets her grocery orders through the company Hello Alfred.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon followed along as she did her shopping at a Whole Foods in Chelsea.

As she walks through the door, she applies hand sanitizer before putting on her black latex gloves. She has her mask on as well. From there, she starts going through her list.

On this trip, she got what most people would get – essentials, like eggs, bread and toilet paper.

Her customers range from pregnant women to older, at-risk New Yorkers.

“Some of the residents, you can tell that they’re really sticking to the quarantine, and they’re not going out, they’re not seeing anyone. So when you come and drop off their groceries, their face lights up. Even through the mask, you can see it through their eyes,” she said. “Some kind of contact, some kind of conversation with someone that’s not in their family. It’s really what matters.”

Negron’s first stop is an apartment building across the street, where she goes through receipts and starts to divide up her orders. From there, she gets on a bus and goes across town to do more shopping.

She gets groceries for up to 10 people per day before going back home to her 2-year-old daughter.

“Being labeled an essential worker, you really empower that and you really take that on, like yes I’m doing a service that some people wouldn’t want to do or some people are too afraid to do,” she said. “And I’m still doing it and being able to provide for my family.”

For people like Negron, this isn’t just a job, it’s essential work during the crisis and a way to help out her fellow New Yorkers.