



– With hair salons still closed , many people looking to freshen up their look are turning to social media for help, but that can be tricky.

CBS2’s Tara Jakeway spoke to stylists about the hair do’s and don’ts.

“I went into being a hairdresser because we are able to help people feel good about themselves,” said hair care specialist Mariano Cuervas.

He’s a senior colorist based at Hudson Yards. Though not a pandemic priority, he says there’s no shame in wanting to fix those locks.

“I think everyone is trying to feel beautiful,” Cuervas said.

He says to be bold, hit your local shop and pick up a color box. Start by using free online color match tools to match your natural hue.

“Once you’ve identified whether you’re medium brown, dark blonde, the idea with hair color is you can go two shades lighter or two shades darker,” Cuervas said.

To cover up dark roots evenly with a color he helped design, he says hang on to the tip.

“The [color] bottle itself has a great tool with the tip to be able to section and apply,” he explained.

Now stay still and let the color set.

Keep the color on for the full time suggested.

“Don’t take it off any sooner than that, and don’t freak out because color oxidizes differently,” Cuervas said.

Dinah Lefranc owns Coiffed 220 in Crown Heights.

“As a professional, I wouldn’t recommend any chemical process with the hair,” she said.

For her many clients with relaxed hair, for example, she offers this temporary touch up.

“Let’s say that you need a moisturizer. If you use it with a hair steamer, it actually opens the cuticle of the hair, so the product can actually go deeper in the hair,” she explained.

Using a hair steamer with a moisturizer will prolong the style. If you don’t have a hair steamer, home tools like a clothing iron will do the trick.

And if you live in Brooklyn, Lefranc hand delivers the products need in Coiffed kits.

“If their hair is braided, we have a rosemary spray that we recommend,” she said.

Any similar spray will stimulate the scalp, important for growth while braided. But after two months, the braids have to come out.

“We don’t need to have a fabulous hairstyle at home,” Mariano said.

When in doubt, the mother of two offers Zoom tutorials all day, or they’re a phone call away.

No matter what strategy or style you choose, both hair care specialists agree the important thing is that you have fun, especially now.