



Alhough the NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday, teams continue to make moves to improve their rosters as they gear up for the 2020 season. For the New York Giants, that included taking advantage of a rarely used provision of the collective bargaining agreement in an attempt to bring back one of their pass rushers if he remains on the market into July.

According to a report from ESPN, the team placed the unrestricted free agent tender on outside linebacker Markus Golden. Known as the “May 5” tender, it allows Golden to negotiate with other teams. But, if he does sign elsewhere, the move would count towards the 2021 compensatory pick formula and could possibly earn the team another draft pick next year.

Meanwhile if he remains unsigned through July 22nd, the tender means that Golden could then only play for the Giants this season. It would give him a one-year deal worth about $5.225 million.

The tender is a rarely used feature of the CBA. The last time it was used according to ESPN was in 2018 when Bill Belichick placed the tender on running back LeGarrette Blount who ended up signing with the Eagles shortly thereafter. New Giants coach Joe Judge appears to be taking a page out of his mentor’s playbook with this one.

The 29-year-old Golden had the second-best year of his career in 2019 with 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Those numbers fell just shy of his career highs of 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss accrued in his sophomore campaign with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.