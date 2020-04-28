Comments
Today’s the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s… about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Tonight’s fine, just an increase in clouds overnight. Temperatures will only dip into the upper 40s by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s mainly cloudy and breezy with just a chance of showers throughout the day. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
A chance of rain/showers lingers into Thursday with periods of heavy rain likely into Thursday night. We’ll need to keep an eye on this period for a little flooding.