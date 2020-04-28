KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Much of Jersey City was reporting water outages Tuesday afternoon after a water main break,.
Mayor Steven Fulop said a construction crew in Kearny ruptured one of the main Jersey City lines on Route 7 near Charlotte Circle.
Residents were advised to boil water until further notice.
Most of Jersey City is reporting water outages at this time. This is due to a State of NJ construction project where one of their crews ruptured one of our main lines (36inch). This is a main #JerseyCity line. We’re mobilizing crews to fix it. RT 7 approaching Charlotte Circle pic.twitter.com/FBZySM4p87
— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) April 28, 2020
Hoboken residents were also impacted.
Officials are sending potable water to local hospitals.
Due to a water main break in Jersey City, water pressure may be affected in Hoboken and/or discolored water. https://t.co/DMnA92fKMu
— City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) April 28, 2020
It happened at around 3:50 p.m., when maintenance crews struck a 36-inch line.
Suez Water NJ sent crews to fix the leak. The shutoff valve was under four feet of water, officials said.