KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Much of Jersey City was reporting water outages Tuesday afternoon after a water main break,.

Mayor Steven Fulop said a construction crew in Kearny ruptured one of the main Jersey City lines on Route 7 near Charlotte Circle.

Residents were advised to boil water until further notice.

Hoboken residents were also impacted.

Officials are sending potable water to local hospitals.

It happened at around 3:50 p.m., when maintenance crews struck a 36-inch line.

Suez Water NJ sent crews to fix the leak. The shutoff valve was under four feet of water, officials said.

 

