



— While Major League Baseball is exploring a plan that could see games being played without fans by early July, Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying not so fast for any sports action anytime soon.

In fact, the infectious disease expert said all sports could be put on hold for the rest of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci said the lack of widespread testing and quick results are the biggest roadblocks. Regarding baseball’s potential plan, Fauci said, “I would love to be able to have all sports back, but right now when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”

In local sports news:

* Scott Perry will remain New York Knicks general manager under Leon Rose for a year. Perry has been in place for the last two drafts that saw the Knicks get a hidden gem in Mitchell Robinson, and select RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox high in the first round. The rest of the front office is subject to change, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported.

* Every year at the NFL Draft, the No. 1 overall pick is celebrated. But what about the last guy picked, No. 255, better known as “Mr. Irrelevant?” This year that distinction went to New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, a defensive standout out of Georgia.

Crowder started every game for the bulldogs during his senior season, finishing second on the team in tackles and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

MORE: New York Giants Draft Pick Darnay Holmes Determined To Learn From His Dad’s Financial Mistakes

Usually there’s a parade in Newport Beach, Calif., for Mr. Irrelevant, but in this social distancing reality Crowder hasn’t heard if or when that could happen. Right now, he’s just happy to be in the NFL with the Giants and a role model in his hometown of Hamilton, Ga.

“It gives the younger kids hope. It shows them that they can also be big in life and achieve a goal that they thought that they can’t. For my community, it’s a small town and a lot of people don’t make it out. I was one of the first ones to get drafted in a while, so that means a lot,” Crowder said.

Crowder said he loves the title of Mr. Irrelevant, because it gets him going and inspires him to be great. Giants fans have to love that.