ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled what he called “a self-portrait of America.”

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo displayed an entire wall covered with homemade, cloth masks donated from people across the country.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“You know what it spells? It spells ‘love.’ That’s what it spells. You have to look carefully, but that’s what the American people are saying,” the governor said.

The governor says they received thousands of masks from all across the country.

“This is just people’s way of saying we care and we want to help. This is what this country is about, and this is what Americans are about. A little bit more of this and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness and this country would be a better place,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s office says the masks on display were just some of the 7 million masks being distributed to vulnerable populations.

