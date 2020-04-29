



— Police are cracking down on the homeless individuals sleeping inside subway cars and stations.

It’s a growing problem, with safety at risk.

Video taken by MTA employee Flaco Balde shows dozens of sleepy-headed, or passed out, people in subway seats to greet him at the start of his work shift.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called the situation “disgusting,” ordered the MTA to triple the number of cleanings to every night instead of every 72 hours.

“Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before,” the governor said. “We owe it to them.”

Law enforcement fanned out to more than 10 stations Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, telling people using the train cars and platforms for sleeping that they could not be there.

By Wednesday afternoon, CBS2’s Dave Carlin observed fewer than usual homeless people in Times Square, Columbus Circle and other stations.

There were a few here and there.

Giselle Routhier, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, says what are they supposed to do?

“People actually can’t appropriately social distance within a shelter system, which is why we need a comprehensive plan,” she said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in Wednesday with promises of testing the homeless for coronavirus antibodies and a migration, pulling them out of subways and putting them in hotels.

“A thousand this week, we are prepared to do 1,000 more each week going forward as the need indicates because we want to make sure people are safe,” de Blasio said.

With the MTA losing billions of dollars during a 90% drop in ridership, both Cuomo and de Blasio expect expensive cleanings, and the de Blasio even wants some end-of-line stations shut down for “enhanced sanitation” overnights.

In response to this, the MTA promises a new cleaning schedule sometime Thursday.

The MTA also announced some additional changes to its Code of Conduct on Wednesday.

Under the new changes, no person is permitted to remain in a station for more than an hour and wheeled carts greater than 30 inches in length or width, including shopping and grocery carts, are banned.

Additionally, during a public health emergency declared by the state, no person can remain on a train or on the platform after an announcement that the train is being taken out of service.