



– On the day New Jersey essentially tied New York’s coronavirus daily death count, the governor announced he will reopen all state parks and allow golf courses and county parks to open starting on Saturday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday the past 24 hours saw 329 new deaths from COVID-19-related illnesses, just one more than the 330 deaths New York State’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared earlier.

Jersey’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 2,481 to a total of 116,264.

Murphy ordered parks and golf courses closed on March 21, part of his series of statewide shutdown orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. Wednesday’s order allows such facilities to reopen for those practicing social distancing starting on Saturday, May 2.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“This will bring us in line, broadly speaking, with our neighboring states,” said Murphy. “As I have previously said, I did not want to see us in a situation where residents would be needlessly crossing state lines in either direction. County governments will regain the authority to decide whether county parks will be open or closed.”

While the governor welcomed people to resume running, hiking, fishing and boating, the state parks will have several restrictive conditions:

Parking will be capped at 50% capacity.

Playground, pavilions, visitor center and restrooms will remain closed.

Picnics, organized activities and team sports will still be prohibited.

Though not legally part of the order, wearing face coverings and keeping social distance are strongly recommended.

Similar restrictions will be expected at golf courses.

“Let’s be clear, we cannot have everyone rush out to a park or golf course,” said Murphy. “Social distancing will be strongly enforced, and we expect golf course personnel to enforce this requirement.”

BREAKING: Today, I will sign an executive order to:

🏞️Reopen New Jersey’s state parks

⛳Allow golf courses and county parks to reopen This order will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 2nd. Social distancing will continue to be mandated. pic.twitter.com/q1gIuUxoFg — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 29, 2020

The opening rules do not apply to New Jersey’s beaches except for Island Beach State Park, but Murphy noted local municipalities could make their own reopening plans for local beaches with the state restrictions as guidelines.

Murphy noted during his daily COVID-19 briefing that many people had been asking him to reopen the parks for some time.

“Many of you have come my way, your interventions to me did not matter one little bit,” he said. “With all due respect to all the pressure that’s been out there, we couldn’t frankly care. We make this call based on data, science, fact… Trust me, I did not order these closures on a whim.”