NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD was called to a funeral home in Brooklyn on Wednesday due to reports of “several” bodies found in some kind of storage unit or truck.
Hazmat and Department of Health investigators were on the scene trying to determine if Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands neighborhood properly stored the bodies in compliance with state guidelines.
Police said it appears the bodies were not refrigerated, but that status is still under investigation. Neighbors had reported a foul odor coming from the building.
The streets near the intersection of Utica Avenue and Avenue K were closed to traffic as police managed the area for the Hazmat teams.
