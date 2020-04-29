Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Explains Criteria For Reopening As Long Island Officials Say They’re Close To Meeting CDC Guidelines
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


We’ll see more cloud cover today with just a 20-30% chance of showers. It will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, too, with highs only in the mid and upper 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Some showers and drizzle will develop tonight, but the rainfall doesn’t look too substantial. Temperatures will only dip to around 50.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see pockets of light rain/drizzle around the area with blustery conditions in place; heavy rain is expected late tomorrow through early Friday morning. During this period, 1-3″ is expected with the possibility of roadway/stream flooding for parts of the area.

(Credit: CBS2)

That said, the National Weather Service went ahead and issued flood watches N&E of the city which go in effect tomorrow afternoon and will remain in effect until midday Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply