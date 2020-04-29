We’ll see more cloud cover today with just a 20-30% chance of showers. It will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, too, with highs only in the mid and upper 50s.
Some showers and drizzle will develop tonight, but the rainfall doesn’t look too substantial. Temperatures will only dip to around 50.
Tomorrow we’ll see pockets of light rain/drizzle around the area with blustery conditions in place; heavy rain is expected late tomorrow through early Friday morning. During this period, 1-3″ is expected with the possibility of roadway/stream flooding for parts of the area.
That said, the National Weather Service went ahead and issued flood watches N&E of the city which go in effect tomorrow afternoon and will remain in effect until midday Friday.