NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a possible step forward in the treatment of the coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke at the White House on Wednesday about a promising trial of the drug Remdesivir.
“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery. This is really quite important,” Fauci said.
Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug that was originally developed as a not very effective treatment for Ebola, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says.
It has also been tried against the strains of coronaviruses that cause MERS and SARS, where it showed some benefit.
In this trial, run by Dr. Fauci’s institute and the National Institutes of Health, Remdesivir shortened the time it took more than 1,000 patients to recover from COVID-19 by nearly a third — from 15 days to 11.
It works by interfering with the coronavirus’ ability to replicate its genetic material.
The FDA is in discussions with Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer, regarding making Remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, despite a previous trial in China showing disappointing results.
Still, Dr. Fauci said this trial was an important proof of concept and should now be considered the new standard of care for COVID-19.