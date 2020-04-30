Comments
RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain and gusty winds hit the tri-state area Thursday night, causing damage in New Jersey.
In Ridgefield, Bergen County, a large electrical wire fell onto several brand new cars at a dealership.
At least 16 of them went up in flames.
No one was hurt, but there were power outages in the area.
Elsewhere in Bergen County, police were sent to the scene where a utility pole snapped in River Edge.
In Roselle Park, Union County, a tree came down on a house on Sheridan Avenue.
Luckily, no one was hurt.