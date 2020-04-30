Coronavirus UpdateNYC Subways To Shut Down From 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. Nightly To Be Disinfected
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork)Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the state could start to reopen on May 20, but only if the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline.

If that condition is met, Lamont says certain businesses can once again open their doors.

They include offices, restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons, museums, and outdoor recreational areas.

Connecticut has had more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and over 2,200 deaths.

