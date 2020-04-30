BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the state could start to reopen on May 20, but only if the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline.
If that condition is met, Lamont says certain businesses can once again open their doors.
We're looking at May 20 for the next phase of reopening, targeting certain industries, some of which will need modifications to ensure safety measures are in place so we don't cause another spike. pic.twitter.com/21LrKwalZd
They include offices, restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons, museums, and outdoor recreational areas.
We've made progress flattening the curve in Connecticut, but moving forward we need to act carefully without causing additional harm.
There will be a phased-in reopening approach based on the risk posed.
Here's a look at our strategy right now on how to get this done. pic.twitter.com/V6JdjXYpm4
Connecticut has had more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and over 2,200 deaths.