



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Jessica Moore remembers two people in their prime of their lives, both taken too soon.

Clementine Bond

Clementine Bond was known as a kind, accepting woman whose generosity was unmatched.

The 96-year-old mother of eight and grandmother of 32 spent her life in Harlem, where her door was always open and the sounds of her playing the piano filled the hallways.

Her grandson Kristian says the world stopped at 7 p.m., as Clementine never missed an episode of Jeopardy.

She was an accomplished angler and would “out-fish” every man in her family during their trips to Montauk.

Clementine valued ethics and morals above everything else, and taught her family to “do what is right…. not what is easy.”

She got sick on April 10, and after nearly two weeks in the hospital, passed away on April 23.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Tony Caliendo

Friends say 83-year-old Tony Caliendo is best described as quiet, gentle, bright, and above all, humble.

“Uncle Tony,” as he was known around Long Island, immigrated from Italy in 1956 and ran a pizzeria in Elmont where people came in for his famous sauce and ever-present smile.

Tony’s niece Pina calls him her second father and says she will never forget his smile, which she called “the Caliendo mug.”

Pina says Uncle Tony was her encyclopedia before Google. He was always reading, always learning and lived for music, specifically opera.

Uncle Tony was a real gentleman who never criticized and always encouraged people to just be themselves.

Tony beat prostate cancer, so when he got sick on March 18, his family hoped for the best.

By March 24, he was in the hospital on a ventilator where he died three days later.

Two community icons, whose influence will last long after they’re gone.