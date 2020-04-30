



– Home, work, rest and play: It’s’ all wrapped up into the same space right now, and most of it is spent looking at a screen.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge went searching for some tips to deal with technology fatigue.

While it’s nice to stay connected – with Zoom meetings, family Facetime calls, endless Netflix and scrolling on our phones – coronavirus isolation has everyone spending more time than ever staring at screens.

“I work from home and so inherently I’m in front of a screen all day, when you sign off you have the phone, the TV, the tablets,” said Allison Skorupski of Long Island. “You’re not not looking a screen unless you’re sleeping.”

We can see the proof of how much more time we are logging online: Apple sends its users weekly screen time reports, letting people know how much they’re on their phones and what apps they are using down to the minute. Since quarantine, those times have surged.

“I’ve gone to 14, 15, 16 hours and I’m like, what?” said Indigo Forbes, child behavioral therapist. “It’s just so easy to wrack up that screen time on social media and apps like Netflix, Hulu, you’re just consuming so much.”

As weeks go by in isolation, this also means cases of digital eye strain and headaches are spiking, says optometrist Dr. Chad docket

“The really scary and dangerous thing is the long-term effects of this blue light exposure to the retina,” said Dockter. “Long-term it increases the risk of macular degeneration,” which is a change that happens with the retina that affects you many years, if not decades, from now so you have short-term risk and long-term risk that comes with this exposure.

Dockter says the blue light also tricks your brain into thinking it is daytime when it’s not and affects melatonin production needed for sleep.

Luckily there are ways to filter out the blue light.

For example, on your iPhone or iPad settings, you can set it to Night Shift mode. It alters your screen temperature filtering it out.

That simple fix may be more realistic right now than trying to put your phone down for a whole day, but if you can, psychologist Amanda Fialk says a small break can be a big help.

“Maybe you need to have technology-free zones in your house where you don’t have your phone at the dinner table, you don’t have the phone in the bedroom,” said Fialk. “Having a phone or computer in the bedroom is a recipe for poor sleep hygiene.”

Fialk also says differentiate between the quantity versus the quality of screentime. For example, the most harmful form is mindlessly scrolling. Instead, choose active and engaged time like watching a documentary with your family, then discussing it.

Most importantly, assess which interactions make you feel good and cut out those that do not.

The key during this time, experts say, is balance.

