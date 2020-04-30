



The number of hospitalizations continued to decline, as did the number of new COVID-19 cases, Cuomo said. There were 306 new deaths.

“Still terrible,” said the governor.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cuomo again addressed the question of reopening, saying it was no time for politics or political decisions.

“If we do this right, it is a science – reopening,” he said. “It is based on numbers and data.”

He said the state will look at diagnostic tests and keep track of hospital capacity. The goal is to not let hospitals get above 70% capacity and have a 30-day supply of necessary equipment stockpiled.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The governor has said testing, tracing and isolating people who test positive will be key.

Bloomberg discussed his plan to conduct the contact tracing component.

“When social distancing is relaxed, contact tracing is our best hope for isolating the virus when it appears and keeping it isolated,” he said.

He said the program will help identify people who might not be aware they have the virus.

“To get the contact tracing program up and running, a lot has to happen first,” he said. Hiring, training, deploying and managing a small army of New Yorkers, as the governor said, is really the great challenge.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus Shutdown 30 Days In

Johns Hopkins University has developed a remote training class for the contact tracers.

“You will cover all the basic information of epidemics, contact tracing and privacy,” said Bloomberg. “There’s also a test at the end of the training, which you have to pass in order to be hired.”

The nonprofit Vital Strategies is also working on three new smartphone apps to help the contact tracers find data quickly, help the public share information with health departments and help people in quarantine access services and report any symptoms.

Bloomberg said the so-called “playbook” for contact tracers will be released publicly for other cities, states and countries to follow.

“That way, the work we do here in New York can really help fight the virus globally,” he said. “We’ll also bring in a group of outside experts to conduct an evaluation of the program, so that other states and countries can see what worked well and identify areas they can improve on.”

Earlier this week, New York City announced it’s looking to hire 1,000 experienced health workers for the program.

Cuomo say it will be a regional effort in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut.