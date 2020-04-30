Developing StoryNYPD Investigating Reports Of Improperly Stored Bodies At Brooklyn Funeral Home
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Murphy’s communications director Mahen Gunaratna says the governor will meet with Trump in the Oval Office late Thursday morning to discuss the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Murphy announced Wednesday the past 24 hours saw 329 new deaths from COVID-19-related illnesses, just one more than the 330 deaths New York State’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared earlier.

Jersey’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 2,481 to a total of 116,264.

The state is, however, starting to reopen. All state parks, golf courses and county parks will be allowed to open starting on Saturday.

