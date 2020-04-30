WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Murphy’s communications director Mahen Gunaratna says the governor will meet with Trump in the Oval Office late Thursday morning to discuss the state’s coronavirus response efforts.
Tomorrow at 11:00 a.m., @GovMurphy will meet with President @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office to discuss New Jersey’s #COVID19 response efforts. @WhiteHouse in-house pool coverage only. The Governor will return to New Jersey in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UC1PklW0wD
— Mahen Gunaratna (@GunaRockYa) April 30, 2020
Murphy announced Wednesday the past 24 hours saw 329 new deaths from COVID-19-related illnesses, just one more than the 330 deaths New York State’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared earlier.
Jersey’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 2,481 to a total of 116,264.
The state is, however, starting to reopen. All state parks, golf courses and county parks will be allowed to open starting on Saturday.