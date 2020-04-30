



The nightly shut down will commence at 1 a.m. May 6.

“This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings that the MTA has done. It’s going to require the MTA, the state, the city, the NYPD to all work together,” Cuomo said. “It’s not that easy to stop train service. You have to close down stations. You have to make sure people don’t walk in. Then you have to figure out how to clean all these trains and all these stations.”

The governor said the pandemic has driven more homeless people into the subway system, which in turn jeopardizes the health of essential workers who need to ride those subways.

The buses and trains will be cleaned every 24 hours, Cuomo said. The MTA will also disinfect all Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Trains every day, though those lines will not be shut down because ridership is down.

“Just think about it. The entire public transit system in downstate New York will be disinfected every 24 hours,” Cuomo said.

Train service will be stopped between 1 a.m – 5 a.m. to allow for the disinfecting process. During that time, buses and dollar vans will be available, and if necessary the MTA will provide for-hire vehicles to transport people – paid for by te MTA – during those hours as part of something called the Essential Connector Program.

Ridership is down overall 92% on the system, and those hours are the slowest in terms of ridership, the governor said, with only approximately 10,000 people riding the system during that time.

“I would wager in the history of public transportation in this nation you’ve never had a challenge of disinfecting every train every 24 hours,” he said. “Wherever a hand could touch, or coughing, sneezing. Wherever droplets could land. So you have to disinfect the entire interior of that car. And then you have to disinfect the stations, the handrails, everything that people could be touching. It is a massive undertaking that we’ve never done before.”

Cuomo cited the compounding nature of the pandemic for making the decision necessary.

“MTA employees who run that system, care for that system, get sick, call in sick as they should. They don’t want to infect other people. The number of MTA employees comes down. Number of NYPD, New York Police Department, they get sick, their numbers come down. You now have fewer MTA workers, you have fewer NYPD workers on the trains and in the stations. We have now a greater need than ever to disinfect the subways, the buses, the stations,” Cuomo said. “At the same time, we need our essential workers to go to work.”

Cuomo said the nightly cleanings is the best method to protect essential workers.

“Which makes sense if you want the essential workers to come to work. It makes sense if you don’t want the infection rate to go up in your society. It makes sense if you don’t want the essential workers to get sick. And again, it is our obligation as human beings to reciprocate and make sure we’re doing everything we can,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo praised de Blasio as “really stepping up to the plate” and “doing something that no mayor has ever attempted to do before.”

De Blasio said that the disruption in service will not only lead to the subway being the cleanest it has probably ever been but will also give the city a better chance to help the homeless.

“This new plan will disrupt that unacceptable reality, and allow us to get help to people more effectively. Because if you’re not going back and forth all night on a train, and you’re actually coming above ground where outreach workers are there to help you, where NYPD officers trained in homeless outreach are there to support homeless people, get them to a better situation,” de Blasio said. “It’s not going to be easy. No-one said it’s going to be easy.”