Expect a little rain and drizzle around the area today. It will be blustery, too, with gusts ranging from 30-40 mph; gusts to 50 mph will be felt S&W. As for highs, they’ll be in the low 60s.

Periods of heavy rain are expected tonight… after 9/10 PM S&W and after 10/11 PM in the city… which may lead to flooding. The bulk of the heavy rain should wrap up by about 4 AM in the city with just some leftover showers/rain N&E of the city for the remainder of the overnight hours.

Regarding flooding, the greatest potential will be inland where 1.5-2.5+” of rainfall is expected; the risk of flooding goes down as you head towards the city and Long Island. The main concerns will be on roadways and around streams/small rivers.

For tomorrow, expect some leftover showers and even an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. It will be a little milder with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday’s looking pretty good at this point with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.

