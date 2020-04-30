



– There’s been a potential breakthrough in the race for treatments for the coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci is expressing hope about a drug called Remdesivir, which could be used on patients hospitalized with the with the virus. It’s being tested now at the National Institutes of Health, although it is still early in that process.

CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus spoke about the potential treatment on CBS This Morning.

Dr. David Agus on fast tracking a vaccine for COVID-19

“You know, mid-January was my first meeting on COVID-19, and literally every day since then, we’ve dreamt of the moment we could say that we have a drug that we know works. And we can say that here,” Agus said. “We have something in our arsenal to treat the disease. That is exciting.”

Agus said the drug has been tried on 1,000 patients and decreased hospitalizations by about four days and a declining death rate. The drug has been tried on people who are moderately to severely ill.

Agus cautioned the National Institutes of Health study hasn’t yet been peer reviewed.

Meanwhile, scientists at Oxford University think they might have a vaccine ready as soon as September.

“It’s pretty wild. I mean, this is the university that survived the plague in the 1300s. They had developed a vaccine for MERS, a former virus, that was tried in patients, did not spread the virus, so the vaccine was shelved. And they just switched out the portion from MERS to COVID-19 and put it into monkeys and challenged monkeys with the virus, After 28 days, no signs or symptoms from the virus at all,” Agus said. “So, because it had already been in patients, a similar virus, they’re starting out with 6,000 patients over the next six weeks.”

He called the two developments “big, big steps.”

“Certainly, an amazing day in the fight against COVID-19. First positive one in a while,” Agus said.