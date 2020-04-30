Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The USNS Comfort departs New York City at noon today, exactly one month after its arrival.
The Naval hospital ship has been docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan’s West Side since March 30. It started accepting coronavirus patients a week later.
All of the patients have now been discharged or transferred.
The Comfort is scheduled to return to Norfolk, Virginia, where it will be ready for any future deployments needed during the pandemic.