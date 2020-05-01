Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Says Schools Will Remain Closed For The Rest Of School Year, Summer School TBD
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut’s governor says certain businesses could reopen as early as May 20 with new safety guidelines.

Gov. Ned Lamont presented the updated timeline during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday night.

He said more than 60% of the state’s economy is open already. That includes things like manufacturing, essential retail, real estate, utilities, construction, child care and hospitals.

The next phase would open the remaining retail, hair and nail services, university research programs and additional outdoor recreation, like camping and mountain biking. It would also include outdoor areas of museums, zoos and restaurants – excluding bar areas – as well as offices, though employees are encouraged to continue to work from home where possible.

“Restaurants are a big piece of that service economy, I know what that means in terms of employment, I know what that means in terms of bringing our cities back to life and I also know what it means in terms of virus spread,” said Lamont. “There we’re talking about allowing restaurants to open outdoor only starting May 20.

“That’s conditioned upon making sure we have the testing, making sure we have the contact tracing,” he added. “I’ll be particularly interested in looking at what’s going on in Georgia and Oklahoma and some of those states that have sort of a two week, three week head start on us – or four weeks – in terms of opening up a facility like that to make sure we didn’t see any surges or spikes.”

The state will monitor seven criteria for the initial reopening: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, increase testing capacity, sufficient contact tracing capacity, protecting high-risk populations, adequate health care capacity, adequate supply of personal protective equipment and appropriate social distancing regulations.

The governor said he plans to provide an update on schools and other social gatherings sometime next week.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked whether New Yorkers can expect to follow a similar timeline.

“We’re aware of what New Jersey’s doing, what Connecticut’s doing. We’re trying to coordinate with those states. I’ve said from day one you will not have uniform policies across all the states,” he replied. “But knowing what another state is going to do, because a state can have a significant effect on a neighbor state, knowing what they do is helpful. Then at the appropriate time, we’ll make those decisions.”

