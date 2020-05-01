



Connecticut’s governor says certain businesses could reopen as early as May 20 with new safety guidelines.

Gov. Ned Lamont presented the updated timeline during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday night.

He said more than 60% of the state’s economy is open already. That includes things like manufacturing, essential retail, real estate, utilities, construction, child care and hospitals.

We're looking at May 20 for the next phase of reopening, targeting certain industries, some of which will need modifications to ensure safety measures are in place so we don't cause another spike. pic.twitter.com/21LrKwalZd — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 30, 2020

The next phase would open the remaining retail, hair and nail services, university research programs and additional outdoor recreation, like camping and mountain biking. It would also include outdoor areas of museums, zoos and restaurants – excluding bar areas – as well as offices, though employees are encouraged to continue to work from home where possible.

“Restaurants are a big piece of that service economy, I know what that means in terms of employment, I know what that means in terms of bringing our cities back to life and I also know what it means in terms of virus spread,” said Lamont. “There we’re talking about allowing restaurants to open outdoor only starting May 20.

“That’s conditioned upon making sure we have the testing, making sure we have the contact tracing,” he added. “I’ll be particularly interested in looking at what’s going on in Georgia and Oklahoma and some of those states that have sort of a two week, three week head start on us – or four weeks – in terms of opening up a facility like that to make sure we didn’t see any surges or spikes.”

We've made progress flattening the curve in Connecticut, but moving forward we need to act carefully without causing additional harm. There will be a phased-in reopening approach based on the risk posed. Here's a look at our strategy right now on how to get this done. pic.twitter.com/V6JdjXYpm4 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 30, 2020

The state will monitor seven criteria for the initial reopening: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, increase testing capacity, sufficient contact tracing capacity, protecting high-risk populations, adequate health care capacity, adequate supply of personal protective equipment and appropriate social distancing regulations.

The governor said he plans to provide an update on schools and other social gatherings sometime next week.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked whether New Yorkers can expect to follow a similar timeline.

“We’re aware of what New Jersey’s doing, what Connecticut’s doing. We’re trying to coordinate with those states. I’ve said from day one you will not have uniform policies across all the states,” he replied. “But knowing what another state is going to do, because a state can have a significant effect on a neighbor state, knowing what they do is helpful. Then at the appropriate time, we’ll make those decisions.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC