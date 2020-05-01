



– We are continuing our series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS2’s Jessica Moore looks back at the lives of two men, devoted to family and community.

GIL BAILEY

Gil Bailey, 84, was known in the Bronx and beyond as the “Godfather of Reggae.” The Jamaican-born DJ spent 51 years on the radio, and was famous for saying “radio is life.”

He was beloved among the Caribbean community for staying true to his roots, introducing lesser known reggae and gospel artists to the big city audience.

Gil was known for his deep voice and genuine laugh, but mostly for his confidence.

He was a regular at his favorite Caribbean restaurants in the Gun Hill neighborhood, where he knew everyone’s name and had a designated table.

Gil always said “Whatever I want in this life, I work hard for, and I get, because there are no second chances.”

He got sick on March 12, and was hospitalized a few weeks later. He died on April 13.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CHARLIE MURRAY

Charlie Murray, 71, is best described as an exceedingly kind family man, who loved unconditionally.

He was married to Teresa for 49 years, and loved nothing more than his son Kevin and their two granddaughters.

The retired senior court clerk spent 30 years at Brooklyn civil court, where the judges praised him for his calm demeanor, organization, and attention to detail.

Charlie loved 60’s music, especially Elvis, and spent his free time bowling, fishing, and never missed a New York Giants game.

He always said “Be good to everyone, work hard, and never complain.”

Charlie was hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 22, and was later transferred to a nursing home where he died on April 4.

Two men whose love for family and community will never be forgotten.