ALBANY (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“How do you operate a school that’s socially distanced, with masks, without gatherings, with a public transportation system that has a lower number of students on it? How would you get that plan up and running?” the governor said Friday. “We don’t think it’s possible to do that in a way that would keep our children, students and educators safe.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Schools will continue to offer remote learning for students at home. Meal programs will also continue, along with child care services for essential workers.
Cuomo said a decision will be made about summer school by the end of the month.
“You would need to see, in my opinion, a stabilization of the infection rate for a period of time, because kids are going to be kids,” he said.
When asked what about the fall, the governor replied, “there is no decision on the fall, because fall is a long time away.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Schools have been closed statewide for roughly six weeks.
“We want schools to start now developing a plan to reopen. The plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything that we learned,” said Cuomo. “We’re going to be asking businesses to come up with plans that safeguard workers when they reopen. We need schools to come up with plans also.”
PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus Shutdown 30 Days In
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza previously announced New York City public schools would stay closed for the remainder of the year.
The governor said not-so-fast, arguing the decision must be made on a regional level, in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut.