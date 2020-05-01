Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump honored the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation for its work during the coronavirus pandemic at the White House on Friday.
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump honored the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation for its work during the coronavirus pandemic at the White House on Friday.
Frank Siller, president of the foundation, accepted the honor.
“Mr. President, when you said that we are at war with an invisible enemy, we couldn’t have been more proud to know that we are doing our job and what we’re supposed to be doing as a local foundation, as a national foundation, to make sure that we take care of the front line health care workers,” Siller said.
Tunnel to Towers raised money and delivered more than 1 million face masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment to health care workers and first responders.