NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new test for the coronavirus will help increase testing capacity in our area.

The test will be available starting next week.

Molecular diagnostics company Hologic announced a new COVID-19 test this week.

It will run automatically on high-speed machines.

The company has 40 of these machines at labs across New York City and Long Island.

They’ll be able to process 40,000 more tests per day.

