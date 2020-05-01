Comments
We’re expecting scattered showers today with an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. It will be a little milder with highs in the mid 60s.
A leftover evening shower will give way to clearing skies overnight. Temps will dip into the low 50s by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s much better with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A late night shower can’t be ruled out, but any activity should wrap up before daybreak on Sunday.
As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.