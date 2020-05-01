Coronavirus UpdateFor 1st Time In 115 Years, NYC Subways To Shut Down Overnight For Cleaning
We’re expecting scattered showers today with an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. It will be a little milder with highs in the mid 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

A leftover evening shower will give way to clearing skies overnight. Temps will dip into the low 50s by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s much better with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A late night shower can’t be ruled out, but any activity should wrap up before daybreak on Sunday.

As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

